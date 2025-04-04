Will Princess Kate join Prince William in Brazil?

Kate Middleton, who has regained health after winning her year-long cancer battle, has sparked speculation after Prince William's major announcement about his Brazil trip.

Royal fans are buzzing with excitement, speculating whether Princess Kate will join her husband William for the 2025 Earthshot Prize in Brazil this November.

If the Princess of Wales to accompany William to Brazil, it would mark her first foreign visit since her cancer battle became public. However, there's no official confirmation yet.

The Earthshot Prize is a prestigious global environmental award that future King William launched in 2020, with the goal of finding and scaling solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.

Future Queen Kate has previously attended the environmental awards ceremony in London in 2021 and Boston in 2022. However, she missed the 2023 event in Singapore to stay with Prince George during an important school exam.

Kate also remained in Windsor during the 2024 ceremony in South Africa due to her cancer diagnosis and treatment. To date, she has not travelled outside the UK this year, though she did visit Wales for the first time since 2023 in February.'



