Lindsay Lohan thanks Disney as she receives Vanguard Award at CinemaCon

Lindsay Lohan has recently expressed her gratitude to Disney as she receives Vanguard Award at CinemaCon 2025 on April 3 in Las Vegas.

The actress was honoured with the award in recognition of her contributions to the entertainment industry.

After accepting her award, the Irish Wish actress said, “This award means more than you know to me. I've grown up in this industry and I'm so proud to still be doing what I love.”

“There's nothing like the magic of cinema,” continued the 38-year-old.

Lindsay mentioned that she first saw herself on the screen when she was very young in The Parent Trap movie for Disney.

“It was so surreal and I felt right at home,” mentioned the Mean Girls actress while reflecting on her experience.

Lindsay further said, “I want to make a huge thank you to everyone at Disney for your belief in me.”

The Just My Luck actress also thanked her husband, Bader Shammas, for his constant support and to her fans for “lifetime of love”.

“Thank you, CinemaCon, for believing in me,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Lindsay was honoured alongside several other stars at CinemaCon on Thursday, like Channing Tatum, who received the Decade of Achievement in Film Award and Ana de Armas, who was named Action Star of the Year ahead of her upcoming John Wick spinoff movie, Ballerina.