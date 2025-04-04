Antony Starr shares rare peek into ‘The Boys’ final season

Antony Starr offers an insight into the final season of ‘The Boys’

Antony Starr teased fans with some rare details about the final season of the TV series, The Boys.

The 49-year-old actor shared that the fifth season, which will be out next year, is “very challenging for the characters” as well as for the viewers.

“I think it’ll be challenging for the audience in a good way and unexpected. True to form, this show has never done what it thinks is the right thing or what it should,” he explained. “It’s not adhered to any formula — it does its own thing,” he revealed on the Monday, March 31st episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Starr shared he is currently reading the script and he is “six episodes deep and I know what happens. I know where it ends up, and I love it.”

He went on to add that similar to The Boys fashion, this season will also end similarly, “I think it finishes up like that. It is in its own lane and it continues down that lane. So yeah, I’m happy with it. I love it.”

Gushing about the writer of the show, Eric Kripke, he said, “I’ve got a lot of faith in [Kripke] and whilst, you know, I read it and my jaw hit the floor. I have a lot of faith in him now as well so I think it’s going to be good.”

The actor who plays Homelander on the show, has been on the fan-favourite series since its premiere in 2019.