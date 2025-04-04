Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive surprise peace offer amid family feud

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be over the moon as they have received a surprise peace offer after 'damaging' feud.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who said goodbye to Spotify in 2023, have received a positive update from Spotify following Meghan's podcast trailer release.

The audio streaming service has shared the trailer for the former Suits star's new podcast "Confessions of a Female Founder."

The video was shared with a note: "Join Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to hear the unfiltered stories behind the successes of notable female founders." Meghan's new series is set to launch on April 8, produced by Lemonada Media."

This comes two years after the couple's deal with the streaming platform ended abruptly.

Commenting on the the unexpected move, Richard Fitzwilliams claimed the promotion represents a "peace offering" from the network.

In the trailer, Meghan introduces herself saying: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today."

It is to mention here that Harry and Meghan's previous Spotify deal, reportedly worth £18 million, ended in June 2023 when they failed to meet the required productivity benchmark. The deal was reportedly cancelled by mutual consent after the couple did not meet output expectations.

The expert added: "That's the podcast we should have launched with them. What happened was brutal, combined with the 'grifters' comment. It really was something that was damaging to them."

Fitzwilliams went on claiming : "It is an olive branch, a small one but it could grow. The Sussexes will be very pleased with that. It is a bit of a peace offering because they were dismissed pretty brutally."