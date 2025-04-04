Travis Kelce makes final decision on Taylor Swift ahead of NFL season 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce get ready for tough decision after Super Bowl 2025

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have enjoyed their relaxing time together, after the hectic year they have had, but they need to make a tough decision moving forward.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who recently announced that he would be returning to NFL for one more season, is ready to prioritise his career and determined to win this time.

According to Daily Mail, the Grammy winner is fully supportive of the NFL star’s decision and ready to take a sideline in his life because of his demanding career.

"Him and Taylor are doing great, his outside football ventures are amazing,” a source told the outlet.

"His on field play needs to improve, and he knows that, especially since he is on his last contracted season and is heavily leaning towards retirement after this season. He wants to be the reason that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it again,” they added.

"If this ends up being his last season, as he is gearing towards, he wants to go all in, and Taylor is all about it."

This comes after Kelce spent a busy year travelling with his pop superstar girlfriend and couldn’t spend much time on his game, "But he refuses to put blame on either her or everything else, because it was just a bad day at the office this past Super Bowl.”

The source concluded, "He is going to keep his head down, play better, train harder and not allow any unnecessary drama to ruin anything along the way."