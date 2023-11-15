Queen Camilla's reaction over 'horrible things' about King Charles revealed

Miriam Margolyes shares her experience of spending time with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Actress Miriam Margolyes has revealed Queen Camilla was furious during exchange about her husband King Charles.

The 82-year-old shared her experience of spending some downtime with King Charles and Queen Camilla as she stayed with the royals at Sandringham.

The Harry Potter actress claimed that she found Camilla angry over "horrible things", being written in newspapers, about King Charles, who was a prince at the time.

Miriam visited Sandringham to have dinner with the royals where she detailed their meeting in a candid new interview with Nick Grimshaw and Angela Hartnett.



Sharing the details about her interactions with the royals, the actress went on: "I said to her, you know, ‘I hate it when the newspapers say horrible things about Prince Charles because he's so sweet and so good and he worries about the country,’ and she said, ‘Oh you're so right. I absolutely agree with you. I won't, I won't have those papers in the house."

The British-Australian actress also revealed that she had gone swimming with the newly crowned Queen, admiring the the royal lady in her own words, saying: "[Camilla] was a better swimmer than I was. But so friendly and down to earth and sensible."

Camilla was really annoyed and expressing her anger over some of the stories being publish about King Charles, according to Miriam Margolyes.