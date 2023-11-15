King Charles receives biggest gift from Prince Harry on 75th birthday

Prince Harry has seemingly made King Charles's 75th birthday more blissful with his 'biggest gift' to his father on his auspicious day.

According to insiders, the monarch's biggest gift this year was the call he received from his younger son, Harry, who allegedly phoned to wish his dad a happy birthday. It was father-son duo's first phone call in six months.

Sources close to the Duke of Sussex told the BBC Harry would be calling his father, who does not own a mobile phone, for his birthday.

However, Express UK, citing source , claims that the Duke of Sussex did not call his father to wish him. the monarch reportedly "waves the phone away" whenever Harry calls him.

They went on explaining that Meghan's hubby did not even collaborate with the monarch's team to schedule a time for the call that fitted with the King’s "very busy schedule".

According to The Sun, Charles has also spoken with his daughter-in-law Meghan Markle during yesterday's call.

It comes amid reports that Charles and Harry have had minimal contact for months, particularly since the release of the Duke's tell-all memoir Spare.



On the other hand, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice, Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto and Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall joined at the monarch to celebrate his birthday.



Kate Middleton looked out of his world as she in an emerald sequin-embellished recycled polyester gown, while Prince William wore a white shirt and jacket as he drove from the royal residence.