Princess Eugenie seemingly picks sides in Prince Harry, King Charles feud

Princess Eugenie was among the extensive Royal Family to celebrate King Charles’ milestone birthday earlier this week.

The monarch, who turned 75 on Tuesday, Nov. 14, marked his silver jubilee with an intimate party at Clarence House, which lasted until midnight.

Eugenie was joined by her sister Princess Beatrice, Zara and Mike Tindall, Prince William and Princess Kate, and Princess Alexandra at the glitzy bash.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were notably absent from the bash, after being snubbed an invite from the estranged King.

And though they had been reported to have extended their warm wishes via a transatlantic phone call, the claims were also debunked by a well-placed insider in a conversation with the Daily Express.

Noting that there was no time in Charles’ schedule for the call to take place, the insider shared: “The King certainly didn’t take the call during the day while he was busy working.

“The evening was spent with his family and friends and he didn’t have a private moment all evening.”

The members of the Royal Family have been reportedly concerned with Prince Andrew’s daughters’ growing closeness with the Sussexes.

The former royals even visited Eugenie and her husband Jack on a secret trip to Portugal in September.