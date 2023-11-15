Meghan Markle plans to become 'next Oprah Winfrey': 'She gets what she wants'

Meghan Markle reportedly wants to have a career similar to Oprah Winfrey

Meghan Markle is predicted to follow in Oprah Winfrey’s footsteps amid plans for her comeback.

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, as per OK!, the Duchess of Sussex may go on the path of television hosting or have a job relevant to media as the former actress works behind the scenes to plan her return in Hollywood.

Read More: Meghan Markle can't come out 'full force' for career comeback

"If Meghan doesn’t end up hosting a daytime syndicated talk show, I'll be surprised," Andersen told an outlet.

"She certainly seems well-suited to that role in particular, and I can easily see her pursuing a career path similar to Oprah's in the media: a show, a magazine, producing, directing — the works."

"She still has a sizeable chunk of the viewing public in her corner," he added.

He added that the Suits alum likely waited for the drama associated to her and the royal family to die down before deciding to take the plunge in an new Oprah-style career.

Read More: Meghan Markle to announce political career in 2024?

"Once all the controversy surrounding the Sussexes' ongoing feud with the rest of the royal family dies down, assuming it ever does, I could easily see her launching a successful talk show," Andersen continued.

"Meghan has always had her fingers in a lot of pies, and she has a knack for getting what she wants.

"Millions of girls dream of becoming a princess, but she made it happen — and against all odds to boot! Becoming the next Oprah — a powerful and influential media mogul — does not feel far-fetched at all," he explained.