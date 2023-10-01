Meghan Markle to announce political career in 2024?

Meghan Markle appears to have found her way into a politics after a space cleared up, following the death of senior California Democrat Dianne Feinstein at age 90.

The Duchess of Sussex has expressed her interest in stepping into politics in many ways, especially after she lobbied two Senators on ‘paid paternity leave’ in 2021. Feinstein was first elected to the Senate in 1992 and served six terms on Capitol Hill.

Following the passing of Feinstein, Meghan, who was receiving political advice from California Governor Gavin Newsom, started receiving an influx of calls for the opportunity in 2024 election.

According to a Democratic donor who told The Mail on Sunday that phones “lit up” with talk of the Meghan making a run to office to replace Feinstein.

“Meghan is definitely a long shot but in the craziness that is US politics these days it’s not an impossibility,” he said, adding, “Crazier things have happened.”

Previously, royal biographer Tom Bower told Express US that Meghan was trying to get into the political fold and it will show itself in the ‘a year or two.’

Moreover, Nick Bullen of True Royalty’s commentary also opined to Fox News Digital that it would be “fascinating” to see Meghan “make it to White House” amid the royal rift.

It was also reported in April that Meghan has hired Michelle Obama’s former press chief Katie McCormick Lelyveld, per The Sun.