Meghan Markle can't come out 'full force' for career comeback

The Duchess of Sussex has been in the works of planning her own comeback

Meghan Markle’s career is facing one major obstacle that is preventing her from making a comeback, her husband Prince Harry.

According to royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, while speaking to GB News, the Duchess of Sussex’s plans for a glittering Hollywood career is facing issues as the Duke of Sussex’s rift with the royal family is meddling with her brand.

Referencing royal expert Richard Kay’s comments on Prince Harry ‘tainting’ his wife’s brand, Schofield said that Meghan would face difficulty in promoting any of her personal endeavours without the attachment of her husband's bitter feud with the royal family.

“This is a great point made by one of Princess Diana’s closest friends towards the end of her life,” Schofield said.

“His name is Richard Kay, and he told Palace Confidential that the only thing standing in Meghan’s way of her big Hollywood comeback is Prince Harry.”

“[Kay] says it’s harder for Meghan to launch her new career objectives amidst all of the royal rift headlines,

“It’s hard for Meghan to come out full force trying to promote the pair’s latest projects, because everybody wants to focus on the relationship with Harry’s family.”