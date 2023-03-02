Prince Andrew’s move to Frogmore will serve to aggravate Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not made aware that their Frogmore Cottage would be going to Prince Andrew, per the Mirror.

King Charles reportedly began the eviction process of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex the day after Prince Harry’s explosive memoir, Spare, hit the shelves, per Page Six.

The Sussexes confirmed the news of eviction through their reps on Wednesday, March 1st, 2023, however they didn’t know they were vacating their Windsor home for Prince Andrew.

According to The Telegraph, the Sussexes “weren’t told” that their much-loved home was being given to them and this news will only serve to aggravate what have already been “difficult” talks.

The couple had renovated their five-bedroom Georgian to their own personal taste, with the duke reportedly spending 3 million on his own. A friend admitted that the decision had not been welcomed by the couple, noting that they had “made that place their home”.

The ex-royals have been given until just after the Coronation to vacate their Windsor home, although they have not yet confirmed whether they will attend the May 6th, 2023, ceremony.

For nearly three years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in Southern California, where they moved after stepping down as senior working royals. While they had moved to the United States, they still did hold the Frogmore Cottage, which they received from the late queen as a wedding gift.

Currently, Andrew lives in Royal Lodge, a mansion on the Windsor Great Park estate, previously occupied by the Queen Mother. “Andrew is resisting the idea of moving into Frogmore Cottage after he was offered it last week,” added the source who spoke to The Sun. “But it shows Harry and Meghan are powerless to stop the eviction.”