Riphah University inks MoU with QS

Islamabad: A memorandum of understanding, MoU was signed between Riphah International University (RIU) and the United Kingdom-based world’s most credible ranking organisation, Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) on 10 October, at Gulberg Greens Campus, here.

This MoU is an addition to the achievements of Riphah International University because RIU became the first ever University in Pakistan to subscribe to ‘Analytics with QS Impact Rankings’.

This MoU was signed in the virtual ceremony arranged by the institutions and in this ceremony, RIU Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan along with RIU Deputy Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Yawar Hayat, and from QS Rankings team, CEO QS Rankings Nunzio along with Regional Director Dr. Ashwin Fernendiz and Regional Manager Rami Awad signed the documents.

In this MoU Signing ceremony, RIU Chancellor Hassan Muhammad Khan said that it is a huge success for Riphah International University because it is achieving one milestone after the other that is placing this educational Institution on International Standard education. With the QS Impact Ranking, the Institution will be analysed from four broad areas of Research, Outreach, Stewardship, and Teaching and then will be ranked by QS.

Quacquarelli Symonds, QS Ranking Team also showed their enthusiasm towards this collaboration and hoped that both Institutions will work together on Future Higher Education ventures and will extend their collaboration in the coming years.