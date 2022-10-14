Tiger blamed for 13 deaths caught in India

NEW DELHI: Indian wildlife authorities on Thursday caught a tiger blamed for killing 13 people over 10 months, an official said.

Named “Conflict Tiger”, or “CT-1”, the five-year-old male was tranquilised and caught nearly a week after officials declared it a threat to humans and authorised its capture. The big cat has been blamed for killing 13 people in remote, forested parts of the western state of Maharashtra since last December, including two in one day.

Its most recent killing was last month. “We have been trailing the tiger for a while and it was finally captured inside the forest,” wildlife official Kishor Mankar told AFP. Mankar said all the victims were attacked inside the forest area, where some of them lived or had entered to collect firewood.