Climate nearing dangerous tipping points, study shows/ Photo: Getty Images

Scientists have warned that fast-rising global temperatures could push the planet into a lasting and dangerous ‘heatwave state’, where extreme heat becomes the new normal.

An international team of researchers said Earth’s climate is moving away from the stable conditions that helped human civilisation grow for thousands of years, reports DPA.

Writing in the journal 'One Earth', they said parts of the planet’s system may already be closer to breaking point than scientists once believed.

If certain ‘tipping points’ are crossed, a chain reaction could begin, turning the Earth into a much hotter world that would be hard - or even impossible - to reverse.

The researchers described this as a 'hot house' phase, with serious risks for people, food supplies and ecosystems.

For about 11,700 years, the climate has stayed relatively steady, allowing farming and modern societies to develop. But the team said that limit is now under threat.

The world has agreed to keep warming below 1.5C above pre-industrial levels. However, temperatures have already stayed above that level for 12 straight months, starting in June 2024.

They warned that current government pledges could still lead to around 2.8C of warming by 2100, which they say is not safe.

The scientists urged faster action, including expanding renewable energy and protecting forests and other natural carbon stores.

"Existing climate solutions are critical to limit further warming," said team leader William Ripple, according to the study.