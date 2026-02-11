TikTok US launches local feed using precise location data

TikTok US has introduced a new local feed designed to help users discover nearby restaurants, shops, museums and events. The feature, launched this week, uses precise location data to personalise recommendations.

The updated TikTok terms of service enable the platform to gather precise user location information instead of gathering only approximate location data. Users can access the local feed feature through their app settings because it remains disabled by default.

How does TikTok local feed work?

The TikTok local feed does not function as a tool to help users discover their local neighbours and nearby content creators. The platform gives priority to local businesses while it displays events and shopping recommendations and dining locations according to the user's current geographical position.

Data collection methods remain not fully understood because users do not have to use the feature. According to the new terms, the app will collect users' exact location information even when they do not use the feed.

Users need to decide which benefits of customised local finding methods matter more to them than the risks involved with their personal information protection.

The company uses this launch to attract small businesses which will become both content creators and advertising partners. TikTok reports that over 7.5 million businesses in the United States use its platform to connect with potential customers.