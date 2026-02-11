King Charles anxious as uncertainty grows over Sarah Ferguson’s next move

King Charles is reportedly growing anxious as uncertainty grows over Sarah Ferguson’s next move after she and Andrew were forced to leave Royal Lodge in dark of night.

According to a report by US-based entertainment site, the former Duchess of York is considering lucrative offers to share her story publicly.

A palace insider told the publication that there is concern within the royal family that any tell-all memoir, interview or streaming project could reopen past controversies and create fresh embarrassment for the monarchy.

"From the perspective of the royal household, the idea that this situation could spill into a tell-all book or television interview is deeply alarming,” the palace source said.

They added, “There is a real fear that any broadcast appearance would reopen wounds and create fresh embarrassment."

Another shared that the former Duke of York “has already had ample opportunity to put his version of events into the public domain during his disastrous BBC Newsnight interview about his links to Epstein.

“There is a growing feeling that it is now Sarah's turn to speak, on her own terms,” they claimed.

It has reportedly left Charles and Queen Camilla worried. "There is genuine concern that Sarah could speak freely in ways that might embarrass the King, the Queen, or other senior royals."