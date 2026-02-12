James Van Der Beek, 'Dawson's Creek' star, dies at 48
James Van Der Beek has previously been battling colorectal cancer
James Van Der Beek, best known for playing Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, has reportedly passed away.
Travis Country Medical Examiner's Office's rep says they were informed of the actor's death at 6:44. Currently, no cause of death has been revealed.
It is worth noting that Beek revealed in 2024 that he has been battling colorectal cancer. He also had described his cancer journey to Today.
“I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago,” he said at the time, sharing, “It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be."
"It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."
Beek has left behind his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and six children.
-
‘World is in peril’: Anthropic AI safety researcher resigns, warns of global risks
-
Nancy Guthrie: Is she alive? Former FBI director shares possibilities on 10th day of kidnapping
-
Diplo teases collaboration with BTS on new album 'ARIRANG'
-
Why Ariana Grande wants a 'tiny mouse' to play her in biopic?
-
Teddi Mellencamp marks huge milestone with emotional message amid cancer
-
Kylie Jenner looks back with 'grace' on early fame years: 'Just being myself'
-
Marc Anthony on why Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl show mattered
-
Eva Mendes admits she was jealous of Ryan Gosling’s CGI ‘girlfriend’ Rocky