James Van Der Beek, 'Dawson's Creek' star, dies at 48

James Van Der Beek breathes his last at 48

James Van Der Beek, best known for playing Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, has reportedly passed away.



Travis Country Medical Examiner's Office's rep says they were informed of the actor's death at 6:44. Currently, no cause of death has been revealed.

It is worth noting that Beek revealed in 2024 that he has been battling colorectal cancer. He also had described his cancer journey to Today.

“I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago,” he said at the time, sharing, “It's been a longer journey than I ever thought it would be."

"It's required more of me — more patience, more discipline, more strength than I knew I had. I knew I was strong. I didn't know I was this strong. But I feel good."

Beek has left behind his wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, and six children.