Police take action over Andrew's ties with Jeffrey Epstein while in UK office

Criminal prosecutors probe Andrew over Epstein ties

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is under the scanner of the authorities as they assess his ties with the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following the latest batch of Epstein files.



Oliver Wright, the Assistant Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police, confirms that an assessment is underway into an allegation the former prince faced while serving as the UK's trade envoy.

“We can confirm today (11/2) that Thames Valley Police is leading the ongoing assessment of allegations relating to misconduct in public office."

“This specifically relates to documents within the United States Department of Justice’s Epstein Files," he continues.

“As part of this assessment, we have engaged in discussions with Specialist Crown Prosecutors from the CPS."

The senior police official adds, “We will provide updates as and when they are available, but at this stage it would be inappropriate to discuss further specifics of this work."

However, Wright clarifies that the ongoing assessment means the question is being evaluated whether the allegations are strong enough to merit a full-blown investigation.

“During an assessment phase, information is evaluated to determine whether a criminal offence is suspected and whether a full investigation is required."

“Allegations of misconduct in public office involve particular complexities, and therefore an assessment must be conducted carefully and thoroughly."

“While we cannot provide timescales over when a decision as to whether a criminal investigation will be opened, we can assure you that Thames Valley Police is making progress as quickly as possible," Wright concludes.