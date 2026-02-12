Threads launches Dear Algo AI feature to personalise feeds in real time

Threads has introduced a new AI-powered feature called Dear Algo that allows users to temporarily personalise their feed. Announced by Meta on Wednesday, the update lets users publicly request to see more or less of certain topics.

To activate the feature, users must post Dear Algo followed by their preference, such as asking for more posts about podcasts or fewer updates about a TV show. The Threads AI feature then adjusts the feed for three days.

Thread’s Dear Algo feature

The Dear Algo tool operates by analysing public posts which allow users to view and share their application requests for particular content preferences. The community-based method enables users to take part in shared discussions, but it creates a barrier for some users who want to keep their personal preferences hidden. Meta declared in a blog entry that Threads intends to show the most important topics of the present time.

The company noted that interests can change quickly, whether during a live NBA game or while avoiding spoilers from a trending series. Unlike the standard ‘Not Interested’ option available on Threads, X and Bluesky, Dear Algo offers a more direct and temporary way to influence recommendations.

The launch of the AI-powered personalisation feature comes as Threads continues to grow. According to market intelligence firm Similarweb, Threads reached 141.5 million daily active mobile users as of January 7, 2026. In comparison, X recorded 125 million daily active mobile users during the same period.

Dear Algo is currently available in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. The company is expected to roll out its Threads AI feature, which will start functioning in additional countries in the near future.