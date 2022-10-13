Seven uplift schemes approved

LAHORE: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved seven development schemes of roads sector at an estimated cost of Rs7.038.02 billion. These schemes were approved in the 19th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman of Planning and Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Rehabilitation of Road from Kot Radha Kishan to Kasur in District Kasur at the cost of Rs1.911 billion, rehabilitation of road from Kasur to Raiwind, District Kasur at the cost of Rs1.944 billion, construction/improvement of road from RMK Km 54 (Bansra Gali) to Barian at Pithli Gali, Ghiari, Chabran, Tehsil Murree at the cost of Rs774.796 million, construction of road from Bostal Mor at Expressway to RMK at Brewery, including link to Lawrence College, Tehsil Murree, at the cost of Rs625.386 million, rehabilitation of Mana Jamlera Road, District Vehari at the cost of Rs540.647 million, rehabilitation of Phalia to Sial More, District MB Din at the cost of Rs541.903 million and rehabilitation of metalled road from Dao More Indus Highway (N-55) to Vehova, DG Khan at the cost of Rs700 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Ch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of departments concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.