KARACHI, The special media screening of ‘The Legend Of Maula Jatt’ was held here on Tuesday at Atrium Cinema.

The top-notch entertainment editors and reporters of print and social media gathered to view the much-awaited cinematic masterpiece before its official release nationwide. No wonder all of them came out entranced by its magnificence. They paid glowing tributes to the film, its production as well as the actors. The press invitees were also seen taking their own photos against the backdrop of the media wall.

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ is directed by Bilal Lashari, known for his directorial debut with ‘Waar’ and produced by Ammara Hikmat under the joint venture of Encyclomedia & Lashari Films in association with AAA Motion Pictures. The screenplay is by Bilal Lashari and dialogues have been penned down by Nasir Adeeb. The filmmakers have partnered with Pakistan’s largest media conglomerate and an important contributor to the revival of Pakistani cinema, Geo Films as their presenting partner.

The film will be locally distributed by Nadeem Mandviwalla of Mandviwalla Entertainment, who is well known for his work and contribution to the cinema over the decades. Internationally the film will be distributed by MovieGoers Entertainment.