Chinese New Year explained: All you need to know about the Year of the Horse

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, has begun, marking the start of the Year of the Horse.

The annual Chinese New Year celebration is the most important holiday in China and is observed in many Asian countries, including Vietnam and Korea.

The 15-day festival begins with the new moon between January 21 and February 20 and ends on the following full moon.

This year, Chinese New Year falls on February 17 and runs through March 3, ending with the Lantern Festival. The public holiday in China lasts through February 23.

The Chinese zodiac, known as Sheng Xiao, follows a 12 year cycle of animal signs. The Lunar New Year marks the shift from one zodiac animal to the next.

The Year of the Snake ended February 16, and the Year of the Horse has now begun. The last Year of the Horse was in 2014.

Before Chinese New Year, families clean their homes to remove bad luck and settle debts to start fresh. On New Year’s Eve, families gather for a reunion dinner featuring symbolic foods such as dumplings, noodles and rice cakes.

The celebrations conclude with the Lantern Festival, when lanterns light up streets and riddles are shared for entertainment.