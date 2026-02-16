Kate Middleton’s reaction to Harry stepping back from royal duties laid bare

Kate Middleton was reportedly less concerned than Prince William when Prince Harry was stepping back from his royal life.

According to a new biography of Russell Myers, who is a Royal Editor of the Daily Mirror, the author wrote about how Princess Kate and William handled Harry's exit from the palace and why “Catherine had less interest than her husband in trying to persuade Harry to stay in his current role.”

An excerpt of Myers' book, William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story, he wrote, "She believed William and Harry’s fundamental differences as the ‘heir and the spare’ had created the inevitability of Harry wanting more from his role than being a bit-part player.”

“William was intensely saddened at his brother’s decision to quit," he noted.

Myers continued, "He and Harry had been drifting apart for years, but now he knew deep down that there would be no turning back. Fond memories of their childhood, from helping each other through the tragedy of their mother’s death, to growing up in the public eye, were now tarnished by the division at the heart of the family.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of the palace and relocated to Meghan's home state, California, in 2020, and have been living there since then with their two kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.