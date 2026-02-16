Amy Schumer drops cryptic message on first Valentine amid divorce

Amy Schumer marked her Valentine's Day with a straight face after filing for divorce from husband Chris Fischer

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram account to celebrate the global day to express love with a hilarious post.

Amy shared a selfie in front of an animated banner that read “CRYING CORNER.”

To give the photo an extra twist, she zoomed in the camera on her face while posing with a blank expression.

Along with the picture, Amy shared a serious message to her followers.

“Give yourself all the love today,” the actress wrote over the snap with red cursive. “Happy vday.”

It is pertinent to mention that this is Amy's first Valentine's Day after her split from Chris.

The day before Valentine's Day would have been Amy and Chris's eighth wedding anniversary, as the former couple tied the knot on February 13, 2018.

Amy, who is also the mother of a six-year-old son, announced her split from Chris back in December.

She wrote, "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."