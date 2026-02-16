Eva Mendes shared bedroom photos for Ryan Gosling on Valentine’s
Eva Mendes captioned the post with a short Valentine’s message dedicated to her husband Ryan Gosling
Eva Mendes marked Valentine’s Day with a personal tribute to husband Ryan Gosling, posting bedroom photos with a nod to his upcoming film work.
She shared the images on Instagram, showing herself in an oversized T-shirt printed with Gosling’s character from Project Hail Mary.
The shirt design featured Gosling dressed as an astronaut with the phrase “Believe in the Hail Mary” printed above. Mendes paired the casual look with full glam styling, including smoky eye makeup, glossy lips, and curled hair. The photos alternated between close-up shots and wider angles of her posing on a bed.
She captioned the post with a short Valentine’s message dedicated to her husband.
She later turned to Instagram Stories, reposting a video of a father and son reacting to the film’s trailer. Mendes described the moment as heartwarming and expressed hope that audiences would connect with the movie the same way she has.
The couple first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together since 2011. They share two daughters and keep most family life private despite public interest.
In the upcoming film, Gosling plays a science teacher turned astronaut tasked with saving Earth from a catastrophic threat. The movie is based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir and is scheduled for a theatrical release in March.
-
Harper Beckham sends Valentine’s love amid Brooklyn family drama
-
Katie Price drama escalates as family stays in touch with ex JJ Slater
-
Police dressed as Money Heist, Captain America raid mobile theft at Carnival
-
Elon Musk weighs parenthood against AI boom, sparking public debate
-
Is studying medicine useless? Elon Musk’s claim that AI will outperform surgeons sparks debate
-
Travis Kelce takes hilarious jab at Taylor Swift in Valentine’s Day post
-
Will Smith surprises wife Jada Pinkett with unusual gift on Valentine's Day
-
James Van Der Beek's friends helped fund ranch purchase before his death at 48