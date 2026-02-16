Eva Mendes shared bedroom photos for Ryan Gosling on Valentine’s

Eva Mendes marked Valentine’s Day with a personal tribute to husband Ryan Gosling, posting bedroom photos with a nod to his upcoming film work.

She shared the images on Instagram, showing herself in an oversized T-shirt printed with Gosling’s character from Project Hail Mary.

The shirt design featured Gosling dressed as an astronaut with the phrase “Believe in the Hail Mary” printed above. Mendes paired the casual look with full glam styling, including smoky eye makeup, glossy lips, and curled hair. The photos alternated between close-up shots and wider angles of her posing on a bed.

She captioned the post with a short Valentine’s message dedicated to her husband.

She later turned to Instagram Stories, reposting a video of a father and son reacting to the film’s trailer. Mendes described the moment as heartwarming and expressed hope that audiences would connect with the movie the same way she has.

The couple first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines and have been together since 2011. They share two daughters and keep most family life private despite public interest.

In the upcoming film, Gosling plays a science teacher turned astronaut tasked with saving Earth from a catastrophic threat. The movie is based on the 2021 novel by Andy Weir and is scheduled for a theatrical release in March.