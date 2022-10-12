City receives scattered rain

LAHORE:Provincial capital received scattered rain on Tuesday night. The rain was recorded in several city localities including Township, Johar Town, Wapda Town, Ichhra, Anarkali, Garhi Shahu, The Mall, Jail Road, Gulberg, Tajpura and adjacent localities. Soon after the rain, the field staff of Wasa and allied departments came out on the roads to clear the stagnant rainwater. Partly cloudy weather with hazy conditions were also witnessed in some parts of the city while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Tuesday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore it was 30.3°C and minimum was 21.2°C.