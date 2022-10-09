GB minister abducted by armed men returns home

Senior GB Minister Abaid ullah Baig. —File Photo

SKARDU: Gilgit-Baltistan Prisons Minister Abaidullah Baig, who was abducted by armed men from the Babusar Road, has reached home, Geo News reported Saturday.

The minister was coming back to Skardu from Islamabad on Friday along with two foreigners when abducted by armed men demanding the release of their accomplices from jail, police sources told the TV channel.

Earlier, former GB government spokesperson Faizullah told Geo News that he had spoken to the minister and talks were underway for his release. Faizullah had said he was present at the Jirga where negotiations were being held with kidnappers.

“Religious figures and elders are also here in Thak Jal,” he had added.

Abaid ullah Baig was elected from Hunza 6 on a PTI ticket.

Sources privy to the matter claimed that GB’s senior minister was released after successful negotiations with the abductors.

Relatives of six prisoners of Gilgit jail, who were handed down jail terms on different charges, had blocked the Shahra-e-Babusar to press authorities for their release, Geo News reported.

Babusar Road is one of the major arteries linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with GB.

Baig, who was travelling in a government vehicle, was also stuck in a traffic jam near Chilas. He was on his way from Islamabad to Gilgit.

Meanwhile, unidentified armed men arrived there and took him to a house. Later, he was shifted to another place.

Following this, local religious scholars and a Jirga in Diamir intervened and contacted his abductors. After two-hour-long negotiations, the militants agreed to release the minister.

The militants were demanding the government release the six prisoners and impose a ban on women sports. His abductors handed him a paper with their demands.