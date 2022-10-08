World Post Day celebrated

Rawalpindi : Postmaster General Northern Punjab Muhammad Anwar Malik has said that digitalisation of Pakistan Post Services is the first priority so that people can make full use of modern facilities, says a press release.

He was addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony held at Rawalpindi GPO in connection with World Post Day celebrations. These events were celebrated across the country. Officers and staff including Deputy Postmaster General Babar Javed Malik, Ahsanullah Khan participated in the ceremony. On this occasion, the students of different schools presented the National Anthem.

Chief Postmaster Anam Ayaz briefed the participants about World Post Day. The Postmaster General said that 500,000 people are serving in 600,000 offices of the postal services sector worldwide and distribute billions of items annually. Performance and services of Pakistan Post are being improved significantly with the changing conditions. Services are being digitalized with the help of Korea.

On this occasion, the Director General, Universal Postal Union, Masahiko Metoki, read out in which he assessed the negative effects of climate change and said that everyone, including governments, needs to think about and act on it so that a better future of next generations can be secured.