Andrew scandal brings new worries for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Andrew’s scandal is reportedly causing new worries for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as King Charles to make serious changes within monarchy.

Following the former Duke of York’s arrest over his past links to Jeffrey Epstein, an insider said the King wants to protect the monarchy’s image and is looking at possible reforms.

They told Radar Online that one idea being discussed is limiting royal titles to family members who carry out official duties.

Since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal work in 2020 and now live in California, their Duke and Duchess titles could come under review.

Speaking on it, royal biographer Andrew Lownie said, "(There needs to be) more transparency about records and finances, and I think we may well see some moves to remove titles from anyone who isn't in an active working role.”

“So, I think (the royal family is) going to deal with the Andrew and Harry problem at the same time,” he added.

A senior palace aide also shared, "The underlying principle here is accountability. Titles were historically tied to service – to visible, ongoing work carried out in support of the Crown and the country.

“When that public role falls away, it inevitably raises questions about whether the status attached to it should remain indefinitely."

They continued, "There is a growing view that royal rank cannot simply exist in a vacuum. If an individual is pursuing a wholly private life, particularly overseas and outside the framework of official duties, the justification for maintaining that title becomes increasingly difficult to defend in the eyes of both the institution and the public."

“For the King, this is about visibly aligning the institution with contemporary expectations of transparency and responsibility.

"If titles are reserved strictly for those carrying out official duties, it would mark a decisive shift – and a very public statement that status within the royal family is conditional on service, not simply birthright."