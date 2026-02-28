King Charles imposes new restrictions on ex-Prince Andrew in surprise move

King Charles has reportedly imposed new restrictions on his “disgraced” brother Andrew following his arrest.

The former Duke of York was taken into custody on suspicion of misconduct in a public office over links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Now, the ex-royal, who now goes by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, is said to be living under tight supervision at Wood Farm on the Sandringham estate.

A report by The Mirror claimed that Andrew now needs approval before leaving the grounds and must be accompanied if he does with any guests wanting to see Andrew would also require prior clearance.

To add to it, Andrew has also been advised to avoid public-facing hobbies, including horse riding, as the investigation continues.

This comes after royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that King Charles needs to rethink strategy to handling crisis.

He noted that the palace is now “on the back foot” because it cannot predict what might happen next amid ongoing Andrew scandal.

“Firstly, the two quotes that the royals always used to have in Queen Elizabeth’s time, ‘Keep calm and carry on’, which is what, essentially, they’ve got to do in the coming months,” he said.

“But the other thing is, ‘Never explain, never complain,’” he said. “That is dead. But equally, it’s early days. You see, the thing is, people want instant responses.

“King Charles should apologise… Always issue a statement, etc.”