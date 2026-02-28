Chris Hemsworth reveals how Elsa Pataky guides his career moves

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky reveal key to stable marriage and careers

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's marriage is built strong on honesty.

"There's an honesty, the north star of truth, that you're going to get with Elsa. I can show something to a bunch of other people, and they might be like, ‘Oh, great work,’ but Elsa will tell me if it sucks," Hemsworth, 42, told People.

"I'll tell him, 'That's actually not funny. It doesn't work,' " Pataky, 49, added.

For the Thor star, the "critical sort of assessment," is important because Elsa "knows who I am, and we know what each other can do."

Her advice particularly helps the Marvel star judge his projects honestly.

“Elsa's honesty is my barometer for whether something works. I take that with the films I do, the commercials, whatever," the Crime 101 star explained. "It's like everyone else can tell me one thing, but I know that I'm going to get the absolute truth from her."

"And it's sometimes dressed up in gentleness from time to time, so that it doesn't shatter my soul, which I appreciate," the Spiderhead star added with a laugh.

Chris Hemsworth met Pataky in 2010 and tied the knot the same year. They’re parents to daughter India Rose, 13, and 11-year-old twin boys Sasha and Tristan.