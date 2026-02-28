Talk show host drops hint about Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date

Major talk show host drops Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding date hint

Talk show host Graham Norton may have dropped a clue about the date of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s upcoming nuptials.

"So exciting that @taylorswift13 has a date for her wedding now!" the official account for Norton’s The Graham Norton Show wrote on Friday, sharing a clip from her October 2025 appearance on the show.

"Not you leaking this info," an X user tweeted, with another adding, "Are you sure you’re allowed to say this? Babes delete."

"Wait whattt? is this for real or are we getting clowned again??" an X user wrote. "Either way I’m not ready for [Taylor’s] Bride Era."

During her appearance on the show, Norton asked the Karma hitmaker, "Is next year the wedding year? Is that when it’s happening?"

The Grammy winner told him he’d know when it happens, adding, "I just mean that I was going to invite you to it."

"I’m doing the [Life of a Showgirl] album [promotional tour] now, which is a big thing. Then, I think the wedding is what happens after that in the scheme of the planning, but I’m so excited about it," the singer added.

Swift continued, "I know it’s going to be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount [of guests], and people are on the bubble. Then, you have to evaluate or assess your relationship with them to see if they should be there? I’m not going to do that."

Taylor Swift and Travis have yet to confirm any date for their wedding, but it's widely expected to be 13 June of this year.