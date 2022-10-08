Less power, more money

I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards the problem of electricity bills. Nowadays, KE is drastically increasing electricity bills, leaving most people unable to keep up. To make matters worse, the supply of electricity is highly irregular and the power outages are only increasing.

As a result, people are paying bills that are double or even triple their actual usage. The concerned authorities must find a way to lower these bills in order to allow the middle- and lower-income groups to fulfil their basic needs.

Zainab Arzoo

Karachi