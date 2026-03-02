King Charles set to abdicate next year, 'official reason' revealed

"There has been no public announcement, no constitutional motion, no palace confirmation"

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles will hand over the throne to his elder son Prince William within 12 months amid health concerns.

According to Rob Shuter, the insiders have claimed that King Charles health is set to be official reason, however, they said “the real strategy is protecting the crown.”

Citing the close confidant, the expert says: “Royal whispers are growing louder that King Charles III will hand the throne to Prince William within the next year — with health cited as the formal and carefully managed explanation.”

He further said, “There has been no public announcement, no constitutional motion, no palace confirmation. But multiple sources insist that conversations about succession timing are no longer hypothetical.”

A senior courtier tells Rob Shuter, “The transition will look measured and dignified. Health provides the most unassailable explanation.”

Moreover, the royal sources said the King is ‘determined’ to control the narrative of his reign’s final chapter.

“After decades of preparation, he has no intention of appearing pressured or forced,” the insider said.

The royal insider believes, “Charles will not be seen as pushed. He has waited a lifetime for this role. When he steps back, it will be entirely on his terms.”

In February 2024, Palace announced that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer following a hospital procedure for an enlarged prostate.

During the treatment, doctors discovered “a separate issue of concern,” and subsequent tests confirmed cancer.