Jelly Roll finally shares painful 'secret' following 2026 Grammy win: 'Wanted to scream'

Jelly Roll recently broke his silence on an injury he got just before the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The renowned American rapper and singer posted a video on Instagram, revealing that he had an accident while driving his ATV again that injured his collarbone just before the 2026 Grammys.

Roll admitted that he deliberately kept this “secret” from fans, as the video showed him walking around his repaired ATV.

He also shared a series of pictures featuring his X-ray, a picture of him on the stage at the Grammy Awards, and his ATV in a damaged state.

The crooner of Somebody Save Me can also be heard saying in the video, “Y’all just took this thing out for the first time since I flipped it. I broke my collarbone.”

“I was so scared to get back on this thing. I just knew if I didn’t get back on it sooner than later, I was just going to be more and more afraid of it,” he confessed.

“I tell y’all what though, my brother got it fixed, dude, and he killed it. It’s brand new, I figured I had totaled it,” Roll devastatingly said.

He felt the urge to inform his fans about the accident as they were showering him with congratulatory messages, especially hugs, after he won a Grammy Award.

The Almost Home singer was “just thinking, I was out there running all over the Grammys with a broken collarbone.”

“Every time I hugged somebody that week, I wanted to scream. I just didn’t say it, but every time somebody squeezed me, dude, I thought I was gonna cry,” Roll said.

The post also had a caption that read, “I’ve been keeping a secret from y’all…”