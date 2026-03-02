MWC 2026: New smartphones, AI gadgets and tech innovations revealed

The mobile world has officially entered the IQ era. As Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 kicks off in Barcelona, the conversation has shifted from simple connectivity to embodied AI and intelligence.

This year’s congress is less about hardware and more about the devices that are equipped with innovative technology.

The event is dominated by the “robot phone.” Moving beyond the static screens, HONOR has unveiled devices featuring in-built gimbals and AI brains that allow the hardware to physically tilt, rotate and interact with the environment.

Moreover, the new generation of flagship devices led by Xiaomi’s 17 Ultra and Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series, use on-device AI agents that can execute multi-app tasks autonomously.

Tecno’s latest phone lit by neon

After teasing a magnetic, modular smartphone concept, Tecno has come up with two new phone designs that will be equipped with color-changing finishes.

The one is the Pova Neon phone as it uses real neon light rather than just bright paint. The phone uses ionized gas, giving it a vibrant and luminous look.

The second is the E-Ink phone that uses an electronic ink screen built into the back cover. The best part of this phone is its color-changing ability according to your outfit after clicking the photo.

Vivo’s phone with professional camera rig

This year Vivo made a big splash by announcing their upcoming flagship phone: the X300 Ultra, alongside an upgraded telephoto extender lens and professional camera cage.

The company did not share much details about its features and release date, they confirm that this model will be the first “Ultra” sold outside of China. The model will feature a massive 200-megapixel telephoto camera.

Lenovo’s Yoga Book Pro 3D

Lenovo just dropped a wild new concept at MWC 2026: the Yoga Book Pro 3D. It is a thick, dual screen laptop that lets you see 3D images without special glasses. You can move and control 3D models by waving your hand in air

AI-infused wearables with Qualcomm new chip

The wave of AI-powered wearable technology is here with the announcement of a new chip called the Snapdragon Wear Elite to power devices, such as watches.

According to Qualcomm, the chip will be used for AI pins, pendants, and even smart glasses.

The chip is designed to handle more advanced AI tasks because of its cutting-edge features. Snapdragon Wear Elite possesses significant speed and efficiency and its single-core CPU performance is 5 times stronger and 7 times faster for launching apps.