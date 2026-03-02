Who organized 'The Office' reunion at Actors Awards 2026? revealed

Mindy Kaling's hand in 'The Office' reunion at Actors Awards 2026 revealed

Fans have Mindy Kaling to thank for The Office reunion at the Screen Actors Guild’s 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1.

Kaling, who played Kelly Kapoor in the show, reunited with her former costars Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey and Ellie Kemper to present the award for best ensemble cast in a comedy series to The Studio.

After the awards, executive producer Mark Bracco told Variety, "Mindy Kaling sort of became a pseudo talent booker for our show. We had reached out to her about being a presenter, and she came back with the idea of, ‘What if I did a reunion with all the women of The Office?’ and we’re like, ‘Yeah!'"

"Within, like, an hour, she had texted all of them, and she basically booked them all for us. So she had texted with Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey and Ellie Kemper, and I’m not kidding, like, within 90 minutes, they were all booked and presenting on the show," he added.

The foursome joked about their time on the show during a hilarious introduction.

"We are the women who survived 22-episode seasons," said Kaling.

"You didn’t plan a season around a pregnancy," Kemper added, to which Kaling responded, "Yeah, you just gave birth on camera and named the baby after a grip."

The Office ran for nine seasons from 2005 to 2013, and also starred Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and more.