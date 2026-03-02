The US military announced on Sunday the first American casualties of President Donald Trump's intensifying attack on Iran.

Trump sought to brace the US public for more casualties as he acknowledged the deaths, the first in major operations since he returned to office last year.

In a video address, Trump lamented the deaths but added that "sadly, there will likely be more before it ends."

"But America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against, basically, civilization," he said.

Shortly after Trump confirmed that Americans troops were killed, people on social media started dragging his son Barron Trump ,into the discussion.

The Republican's critics used Donald Trump's famous Vietnam-era draft episode as a punching bag, jokingly asking whether Barron would be expected to serve too, or whether he’d somehow “inherit bone spurs” like his father did.

A satire essay mocking Trump's son read, "Barron Trump burst into tears on Monday after an examination by a prominent Washington, DC podiatrist found no evidence of bone spurs."

“I’m totally screwed!” the young Trump reportedly shrieked, hurling himself to the floor of the doctor’s office in anguish.

The essay adds, At the White House, Donald J. Trump said that the podiatrist’s x-ray equipment had treated his son “very unfairly,” adding, “This should never be allowed to happen in this country.”

However, there’s no public confirmation Barron has any medical condition like bone spurs, and the US isn’t conducting an active draft during it's ongoing war against Iran.