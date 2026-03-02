Noah Wyle gives exciting update about 'The Pitt' season 3

Noah Wyle has shared a major update about the next season of The Pitt.

Last night, the 54-year-old actor attended the Actor Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles and won two trophies.

During an interview in the press room, Noah was asked about the progress of season 3 of the hit medical drama.

To which, he replied, “We’re just about to go back into the writing room for season 3. The first thing we do every season is take a lot of meetings with experts from every vector of healthcare that you could think of and ask them what should be on TV, what would be helpful to the work that they’re doing."

The ER alum further shared, "We’re just going to begin that process in the next few weeks. And then from that, we’ll pull our stories. Try to get the nail on the head.”

“Are we going to be timely in season 3? Yes. There’s never a shortage of storylines to pull from in an emergency room,” continued Noah.

“And when you have characters that are as rich and diverse and as multidimensional as the ones that we have, it’s very easy to just plot them into the future and figure out what they would be struggling with at that point," added the star of The Pitt.