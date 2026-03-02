Real reason why 'Only Murders in the Building' cast didn't attend 2026 Actor Awards
The 2026 Actor Awards took place in Los Angeles on March 1
The heartbreaking reason why the Only Murders in the Building cast didn't attend the 2026 Actor Awards has been revealed.
As per People magazine, Steve Martin and Selena Gomez skipped the event to show solidarity with their co-star Martin Short, who recently lost his elder daughter.
For those unversed, Martin's daughter Katherine Short took her own life on February 23. She was 42.
“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short," the Short family's said in its statement shared with Page Six on February 24.
“The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world," read the statement.
Following the tragic death, a neighbor told Us Weekly that Katherine showed no sign she was struggling with mental health issues before her passing.
“Katherine was a private person but that doesn’t mean she wasn’t friendly. She was quite outgoing," the resident said.
“She would always said ‘Hi,'” added a neighbour. “She was a voracious reader and could talk deeply about the books she’d read."
