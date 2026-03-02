Justin Hartley reveals if former 'Tracker' costars will return to show

Justin Hartley reveals whether former 'Tracker' cast members will return

Justin Hartley is revealing if cast members that exited Tracker are likely to come back.

"We have a really great, I guess, list of characters that we’ve had in the past and actors that we’ve had play those characters that if we can get them to return — and I think they will — they all really love Tracker," Hartley, 49, told TV Insider. "It’s cool."

"I always like the idea of seeing returning characters and going, ‘Oh, I remember when they had that conversation. That was cool. Oh, OK. That’s an old friend that he can trust. Oh, cool. Now she’s in trouble, or oh, she needs his help with something,'" he explained.

The This Is Us star teased a "huge payoff," adding, "I think you gain a lot by doing that, so yeah, we’ll do that."

The heartthrob star drew his fanbase to the new show, which sees him play survivalist Colter Shaw and help solve missing persons cases.

The audience of the show grew attached to Shaw’s team: handlers Teddi (Robin Weigert) and Velma (Abby McEnany), hacker Bobby (Eric Graise) and attorney Reenie (Fiona Rene).

But fans have been disapointed with exits. Weigert left after season 1, Graise and McEnany left before season 3.

Executive producer Elwood Reid explained the exits in 2025, telling the outlet, "It’s one of those things where actor availability is always an issue. There have been shows where people don’t even notice [if a character is missing]."

"Randy came in and also gave something to the show that was different. There was a real warmth and fun when he came in. It was something that I think we were missing a little bit too in some episodes. He just was immediately fun when he came in," he added.