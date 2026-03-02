Woody Harrelson unveils the favour ‘living legend’ Harrison Ford asked for before Actor Awards

Woody Harrelson always dreamt of becoming friends with Harrison Ford but how his dream came true is a tale to tell.

Harrelson took the stage to present the iconic American actor with the SAG Life Achievement Award from Harrelson at the Actors Awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 1.

The 64-year-old American actor used the term “living legend” to introduce Ford before going into the details of their relationship and how it began.

He revealed, "Harrison sent an email a month ago asking if we could talk. I knew it was important, because Harrison never emails. He only texts.”

The Star Wars star wanted Harrelson to “present this award to him,” a wish that felt more like an honour, which he accepted.

“He said, 'To be totally forthcoming, I asked Helen Mirren, she turned me down. And then I asked Kamala Harris, she couldn’t do it.' I said, 'Dude, let me just stop you right there. Am I in the top 10?' He said, 'I could count you on one hand,' which I took to mean three fingers. I’m happy to take the bronze. Just happy to make the podium,” The Hunger Games star shared.

Notably, Harrelson and Ford’s friendship started when he spotted him going into “a sushi restaurant over on San Vicente [Boulevard],” and decided to follow him in and “he invited me to lunch."

Both stars then found themselves in “an incredible conversation” with one another.

Ford “really is a great storyteller — not just professionally. At one point we laughed, and I’m not kidding, for three minutes straight, and that sealed our friendship, as laughter does.”

"I’m here to celebrate one of the greatest actors of all time, who has made so many classic films. He is among his peers, truly and deeply beloved: Leo DiCaprio. Sorry — Harrison Ford!" the True Detective actor quipped with a playful joke.

It is pertinent to mention that Woody Harrelson concluded his speech describing Ford as a "true Renaissance man, iconic actor, distinguished pilot and a master carpenter.”