Jim Curtis shares rare details how his relationship with Jennifer Aniston started

Jim Curtis recently got candid and opened up about the kind of life his girlfriend Jennifer Aniston is living following their relationship.

After the recent house and furniture hunt, the 50-year-old author and wellness coach’s old interview on Today is surfacing.

Curtis, who appeared on the show to promote his forthcoming work, The Book of Possibility, told cohost Craig Melvin about his first meeting with Aniston.

One of the mutual friends of the FRIENDS alum and hypnotherapist introduced them; however, they took a long time to get to know each other before dating.

"We chatted for a long time, and we became close,” he revealed, blushing as he talked about the love of his life.

A credible industry insider also told Radar Online, “This is the happiest Jen's friends have ever seen her."

Notably, after finding love in Curtis, "Jen's very content. She feels blessed to have everything she wants and needs right now,” per the source.

"From Jen's perspective, Jim has all the qualities she's looking for in a human being: He's kind, intellectual, witty, and evolved,” they claimed.

It is important to note that Aniston and Curtis, who made their relationship official in November 2025, were recently spotted browsing furniture in New York City after their house-hunting mission.