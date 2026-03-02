Who is behind Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's ban from Royal Ascot amid Sarah, Andrew scandal?

"Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this.”

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice have reportedly been banned from Royal Ascot this year amid their parents Sarah Ferguson and Andrew scandal surrounding Epstein.

According to reports, Beatrice and Eugenie have been told they cannot join the Royal Family at Royal Ascot this year, as part of a wider move to ice the York sisters out of the royal fold.

Sarah and Andrew daughters have been asked not to appear in the Royal Enclosure at the horse racing event, nor join the other senior royals for the Royal Procession.

Now, as per the Sky News, the decision to ban Eugenie and Beatrice is made on the orders of Prince William.

“Prince William has reportedly ‘blindsided’ Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie by banning them from a major royal event and instructing other members of the Royal Family not to be seen with them,” the report says.

Moreover, it further said the future king has also advised the other royals not to appear in photographs alongside his cousins Beatrice, and Eugenie “for the rest of the year”.

Kate Middleton and William are keen to keep Eugenie and Beatrice at “arm’s length” amidst the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files, the report added.

Earlier, the insider had claimed, "I've spoken to my friend who works at Ascot, and they said the girls have been told they can't be there this year."

The close insiders continued, "Beatrice has taken it the hardest. She's been completely blindsided by all of this.”