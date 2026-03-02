Are Tom Holland and Zendaya married?

A claim is setting the internet on fire that the Spider-Man: Homecoming stars have secretly tied the knot, leading fans to get curious how long Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating.



Law Roach, who is the stylist of the Euphoria actress, made the claim recently in the interview with Access Hollywood, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it."

The reporter, who was expectedly stunned by the statement, pressed the stylist again on the question.

But Roach only doubled down on what he said earlier, saying, "It's very true! Thank you so much."

Zendaya and Holland were already engaged back in Jan 2025. A source at the time told People it was a private event; only the pair's inner circle was invited.

"Everyone close to them knew an engagement was happening," the insider said, adding, "[Tom's] always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special."

However, the couple – who prefer privacy in their relationship – never publicly discuss their marriage plans in detail. But despite this secrecy, a question remains:

How long have Zendaya and Tom Holland been dating?

The couple, though, confirmed their romance in 2021. But the chemistry between them sparked a long time ago.

The pair first met in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016. Their on-screen romance kicked off rumours of an off-screen relationship.

Dogged by questions over their status, Zendaya and Holland, in various interviews and social media posts, insisted they were just good friends.

But fans were unconvinced.

Years of speculations, the admirers get their answers when, in 2021, Tom and Zendaya go Instagram official in September 2021.

"My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays! Gimme a call when you're [sp] up xxx." The actor posted a sweet caption alongside the duo's photo on social media on Zendaya's 25th birthday.



