Cesar Awards delegate debunks Jim Carrey imposter and clone theories

Cesar Awards exec breaks silence on Jim Carrey imposter and clone theories

A Cesar Awards delegate is putting Jim Carrey imposter theories to rest.

After Carrey appeared at the awards to accept his honorary Cesar, neizens noticed stark differences in his face, which seemed puffy, and clone theories spread like wildfire.

Drag artist Alexis Stone added fuel to the fire when he posted photos of a mask of Carrey’s face to Instagram, suggesting that he had impersonated The Mask star at the awards.

But Gregory Caulier, the general delegate of the Cesar Awards, is putting the theories to rest. He sent a statement to Variety saying that The Truman Show star’s appearance at the awards was planned months in advance and he even spent months learning his speech in French.

"Jim Carrey’s visit has been planned since this summer. From the outset, he was extremely touched by the Academy’s invitation. Eight months of ongoing, constructive discussions. He worked on his speech in French for months, asking me about the exact pronunciation of certain words," Caulier said.

"He came with his partner, his daughter, his grandson and 12 close friends and family members. His longtime publicist accompanied him. His old friend Michel Gondry, who has made a film and two series with him, was there, and they were delighted to see each other again," he added.

Regarding the online theories of a clone, he said, "For me, it’s a non-issue. I just remember his generosity, his kindness, his benevolence, his elegance."