Michelle Williams remembers 'friend' James Van Der Beek after his death

Michelle Williams has finally broken the silence over the tragic death of her Dawson's Creek costar James Van Der Beek.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2026 Actor Awards on Sunday, March 1, the 45-year-old actress paid a heartfelt tribute to late actor James.

"I'm thinking about him, and I'm thinking about his family constantly," she told the outlet.

"It's been such an amazing thing, as James's friend and a friend of the family, to see the response in the wake of his passing," added the Venom actress.

In April, Michelle told the publication that she was "absolutely" supporting James amid his health battle through regular communication.

“We're in contact, and he's in our hearts and our minds, and he knows that,” she said “And we're here for him in every and all ways.”

For those unversed, James passed away on February 11 after losing a valiant battle to colorectal cancer. He was 48.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace,” the actor’s family said in a statement posted on Instagram.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend," the statement read.