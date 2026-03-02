Prince William makes big decision after Princess Eugenie, Beatrice ban

Prince William has appointed Jesper Brodin as new chair of his Earthshot Prize board

Following this, Prince William has appointed Jesper Brodin, former chief executive of IKEA, the new chair of his Earthshot Prize board, succeeding Christiana Figueres.

As per the statement, “The Earthshot Prize today announced Jesper Brodin as its new Chair of the Board. The former IKEA CEO succeeds Christiana Figueres in leading the world’s most prestigious and impactful environmental prize.”

Founded by Prince William, The Earthshot Prize exists to inspire a decade of urgent environmental action.

Jesper Brodin transformed IKEA and showed that what is good for the planet is also good for business. A global leader on sustainability, Brodin joins at the midway point of The Earthshot Prize’s 10-year mission to scale bold solutions to repair our planet

As the inaugural Chair of the Board, Figueres has shaped The Earthshot Prize’s ambition and impact over the past five years. Her inspirational leadership has been pivotal in cementing the Prize as the world’s most impactful environmental award.

Christiana Figueres continues her association with The Earthshot Prize, joining the esteemed Prize Council, which each year selects five exceptional winners from 15 Finalists.