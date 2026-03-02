Harrison Ford leaving 'Shrinking' after shocking twist in show baffled fans?

Is Harrison Ford leaving 'Shrinking'?

Harrison Ford, a legendary star, featured in several hit projects. But his show on Apple TV+, Shrinking, has made a special place in his fans' hearts.



With the delicate storytelling about Parkinson's disease and mix of comedy and emotional moments, Shrinking has earned several rounds of applause and laurels.

However, after what unfolded in episode 4 of season 3, fans feared this season is the last for Ford.

Is Harrison Ford leaving 'Shrinking'?

The rumour sparked from Ford's character Dr Paul Rhoades deciding to quit as a therapist after a session with patient Gerry, played by Michael J. Fox – who himself had Parkinson's in real life.

Though, Paul also said it would take “months to wind down the practice", sharing that he has to notify his patients of his decision, meaning he will play his role in the next a few more episodes.

But that supposedly doesn't mean he is leaving.

Ford accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award

First, there is no official confirmation from the showrunners of Ford about leaving. Second, he is a core part of the series; his time outside his medical practice could become part of the story.

Meanwhile, Shrinking season four is in the works.

In other news, Ford accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Actor Awards 2026. Woody Harrelson presented him the prestigious honour.